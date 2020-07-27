Megan Thee Stallion is back.

As she recovers from multiple gunshot wounds from an incident that is still remarkably unclear, Megan is easing herself back into the spotlight. Earlier today, she got back on Instagram Live, speaking about what happened and revealing that she was shot in both of her feet. Failing to mention anything about Tory Lanez or what led to the shooting, Meg thanked her fans for being so supportive and writing out thoughtful messages for her to read.

Following her return to Live, Megan decided that she was ready to get back on her regular feed too, posting her first picture in a while and showing off some major ice.

"Unbreakable," wrote the H-Town Hottie as the caption on her latest post. She flexes a face full of make-up and some crazy ice around her neck and wrist. Her chain may mimic flames but it's definitely pretty cool laying on her chest.

So far, we still don't know exactly what happened between Megan and Tory. The most popular theory, which was co-signed by No Jumper's Adam22, notes that Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner at a house party, leading Megan to "violate his ass" in the car. Then, gunshots rang off as she tried to leave.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

We will continue to keep you posted on all things Megan Thee Stallion as more details break.