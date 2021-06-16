Megan Thee Stallion has served up another banger for the upcoming Hot Girl Summer. "Thot Sh*t" was the new record she released on Friday and fans have had mixed feelings towards it. On one hand, it's a catchy, upbeat record that'll definitely be tearing the clubs up. On other hand, fans find it similar to some of her previous releases. For one politician, the criticism had nothing to do with its musicality but apparently, its direct attack on conservative pundits?



Random GOP politician DeAnna Lorraine apparently feels like she's being targetted by the H-Town Hottie on "Thot Sh*t." The former California Candidate for the U.S. House suggested the single was an attack on her and more widely, conservative politicians who bash her music. Lorraine previously said that Megan and Cardi B "set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile ‘WAP’ song." Now, she says she's being attacked with text messages, calls, and emails from people who've apparently taken issue with the song.

While there might be a point to be made that "Thot Sh*t" is in response to conservative pundits and outlets criticizing Megan Thee Stallion's work, it's a far reach to consider it a diss song. As the article floated around the timeline today, Megan Thee Stallion quoted TMZ's article and simply asked one question: "Who?"

Peep Meg's tweet below.