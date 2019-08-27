Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Charlamagne The God & Praises Nicki Minaj

On this morning's episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne The God questioned how Megan Thee Stallion won an MTV Video Music Award for "Hot Girl Summer," a song that doesn't have an official video yet. The remark was valid and many echoed his sentiment on social media. Thankfully, the H-Town Hottie didn't let people wonder for too long about how she nabbed the big prize last night because she just explained what went down on Twitter.

The official name of MTV's top ceremony is the Video Music Awards. Thus, it's understandable that people assume they only celebrate the finest achievements in music videos from the last year. However, there are also prizes for hype songs and Hot Girl Meg was grateful to accept one last night. After taking home the award for "Power Anthem," she spoke out on Twitter to address those who were confused about her win.

"Also for you silly mfs questioning how we won a VMA ... the award was for a song," said Meg, indirectly responding to Charlamagne Tha God's comment. "'POWER ANTHEM' the PEOPLE VOTEDðð½‍âï¸ hotties have pull."

Moments before sending off the tweet, Young Tina Snow went a little crazy over the fact that she legitimately worked with Nicki Minaj on a song. She wrote: "I also can’t believe that I collaborated with @NICKIMINAJ !!! This woman is one of the greatest to ever fucking do it ðð½ð THANK YOU."

Shout-out to Meg for the big win last night. She's on pace to have a very prosperous future.