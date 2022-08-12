Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing court case against Tory Lanez will be reaching a new plateau come September 14th as the trial will officially begin. This is a trial that is going to be followed by many as we still haven't gotten to the bottom of what happened during that Summer night in 2020.

As many of you already know, Megan Thee Stallion claims that Tory shot her after a dispute. A bullet reportedly hit Meg in the foot, and she is adamant that Tory is the one who did it. On the other side of the equation, Tory has denied any wrongdoing on multiple occasions, and he believes Meg is simply a liar.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

With that being said, Meg has decided to speak on the shooting on one of the songs off of her latest album, Traumazine, which came out last night. On the song "Who Me" with Pooh Shiesty, Meg continues to allude to Tory's alleged actions as she raps “I feel like Biggie, who shot you?/But everybody know who shot me, bitch."

Of course, Meg does not use Tory's name here, although it is crystal clear that she is referring to him. It might just be a one-off bar, but there is no doubt that the incident is still at the top of her mind.

Megan and Tory's upcoming trial is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.