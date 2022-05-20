Megan Thee Stallion lives an incredibly busy life – luckily, as a superstar, she's got an entourage to follow her around and ensure she looks fabulous at all times while also filming her every move. In recent months, the 27-year-old has hopped on the TikTok trend of vlogging her daily life, which she usually provides hilarious narration over although her most recent one boasted an extra special guest.

Following their wild night out on the dance floor in New York City that made plenty of headlines, Meg recruited Pardi to help commentate her weekend in Vegas, which included the Billboard Music Awards, some gambling, and plenty of laughs.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"What's up y'all it's the Hot Girl Coach, back again," Tina Snow said as "Plan B" played faintly in the background and we see her dropping it low, seemingly in rehearsal. "Today I'm doing this voiceover with a special guest..."

"Me! Pardi," the "Backin' It Up" collaborator joined in as the camera cut to Meg twerking in the audience next to Mary J. Blige's chair before her performance. At one point, she revealed that she thought the pyro on the stage was going to set her on fire. "I'm not Khaleesi, bitch!" she exclaimed.

When in Vegas, Thee Stallion obviously had to get a little bit of gambling done, and although she lost some money, it looks like she enjoyed herself and won't soon forget the experience.

After hitting the poker table, we see the "Big Ole Freak" rapper sticking her head out of the vehicle window from the backseat. "That's when I knew my wig is about to come off tonight," she said with a laugh before we're taken into the club with Megan for more booty shaking and celebrating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

The TikTok wasn't complete without some light-hearted bickering from the couple. "Why you showing them all that ass?" he asked his girl as we saw the Houston native performing in her custom Mugler catsuit at the BBMAs – check it out above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.