Megan Thee Stallion is still riding the high of her platinum debut album Good News, and in addition to her musical success, the H-Town Hottie appears to be in a great place, especially considering the chaos that surrounded her last summer. Artists such as Adam Levine and Idris Elba have been teasing collaborations with Thee Stallion, and the "Savage" rapper is also enjoying a romantic relationship with fellow artist Pardison Fontaine. Now, it appears that Megan is starring in the latest ad campaign for luxury fashion brand Coach.

Apparently, Coach and Megan Thee Stallion, like many of us, are fans of Mean Girls, so they decided to give Coach's latest promotional ad for its upcoming Fall 2021 collection the Regina George treatment. Akin to the scene in Mean Girls in which The Plastics are introduced, Coach's new commercial finds Megan Thee Stallion assuming a role similar to Regina George's.

Throughout the ad, football players, theatre enthusiasts, and everyone in between gawk at Megan Thee Stallion's beauty and charm, and close-up confessionals show a variety of her "classmates" giving reasons why they are obsessed with the "Cry Baby" rapper. Responses range from simple admissions that they find her flawless to ridiculous anecdotes about Megan inspiring the works of Shakespeare. The one-minute ad is comical and a well-executed take on one of the cult classic's most iconic scenes.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion's full commercial for Coach below.

[via]