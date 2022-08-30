The internet can often be a cruel place, and Megan Thee Stallion knows all too well what it is like on the receiving end of harassment. The rapper has been engaged in several controversies throughout her mainstream tenure over the last few years, including her ongoing legal case involving Tory Lanez. That has etched a dividing line in Hip Hop among fans, as some believed Megan when she stated that Lanez was the person responsible for shooting her, but those who stand by him are just as fervent about his innocence.

A figure that is often placed on the back burner is Kelsey Nicole, Megan's former best friend who was reportedly at the scene when the rapper was shot two years ago.



Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images

There has been a massive fallout between Megan and Kelsey, and often, the remnants of the demise of their friendship rear their ugly head on social media. Last night (August 29), Megan and Kelsey engaged in a back and forth as they called one another out on both Twitter and Instagram, and it didn't take long for trolls and fans of other rappers to chime in with vicious jokes about Megan's parents.

The rapper's father passed away when she was a teenager and her mother succumbed to cancer just a few years ago. "My parents are dead jokes are so tired," Megan tweeted yesterday. Fans quickly jumped in to defend Megan and they seemed to place blame on one particular fanbase.

Check out the reactions below.