This goes without saying, but it has been a huge year for Megan Thee Stallion. She just dropped her highly anticipated album, Good News, amid the pandemic, and worked with some of the most iconic artists in the industry. It's unsurprising that she is getting the formal recognition she deserves, but nonetheless, it's an incredible milestone in her career.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It was just announced today that she was nominated for her first Grammy award, and she took to Twitter to share her reaction. Meg has never been one to keep quiet, but the news of her nomination initially left her speechless, as she tweeted six crying emojis — presumably happy tears — and nothing else. Obviously, love from her fans has been flooding her mentions since.

Interestingly, her nomination is not for hers and Cardi B's iconic track "WAP" — which was quite possibly one of the biggest songs of the year. Instead, "Savage" was selected.

"Hotties let’s celebrate the GRAMMY nominations and my new album!!!," she subsequently wrote in another celebratory tweet. A fan video was also shared of Megan's first reaction, where she exclaimed: "What? Who? Me? Oh my god, what?!"

So far, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich have joined Megan on the nomination list, with many more to come as the day goes on.

[via]