Megan Thee Stallion is officially readying the release of her debut album, Suga but the announcement of the album's release date comes at a trying time for the young superstar. Meg's currently embroiled in a legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Ent. after announcing that they're blocking her from releasing music. Signing the deal at 20-years-old, she alleged in legal documents she only received a $10K advance before apparently also alleging she only received $15K off of streams.

Now, the details of Megan's deal has resulted in a lot of polarizing opinions among fans, artists, critics, and industry insider. However, fans have also found humor in Meg's situation. Megan Thee Stallion shared a video of a brand new piece of icy Hot Girl jewelry she gifted herself for her birthday from Eliante but it seems like a few fans were pocket watching a little too hard. "how you only get bacc 15k with a fat ass chain .. multiple," a supposed fan wrote. Stating the obvious, Meg responded, "bc I work my ass off performing speak facts if you gone speak."

While we could expect Meg to be rocking the chain on the release of Suga this Friday, new reports claim that Carl Crawford filed a motion to end the temporary restraining order Meg was granted against 1501 that allows her to release the album. This motion is going to have to be approved quickly is Crawford wants to prevent Suga from dropping.