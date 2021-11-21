Megan Thee Stallion will not be gracing the stage with South Korean boyband BTS this weekend at the AMAs, citing an "unexpected personal matter" for her absence. Megan Thee Stallion and BTS would've made their national television debut performance of their collaboration, "Butter" at the award show but unfortunately, it'll have to wait. The rapper took to Twitter where she broke the news to her fans.

"Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend," Megan tweeted on Saturday. "I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"

Given that both BTS and Megan Thee Stallion boast incredibly dedicated fanbases, there was surely disappointed that she wouldn't end up making it to the award show after all. "Butter" dropped towards the tail end of August, just as the summer closed out. The original song is currently nominated for Best Pop Song.

Megan Thee Stallion racked up three nominations at this year's award show. "Body" is nominated for Favorite Trending Song while her debut album, Good News is up for Favorite Hip-Hop Album. She's also nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist alongside Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, and Saweetie.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion's tweet below.