DaBaby wasn't the only one previewing new music on social media on Tuesday (January 21). Megan Thee Stallion's ass-ets grabbed attention once again on Instagram after she twerked her way through her unboxing video of Beyoncé Ivy Park x Adidas collection. The Fever rapper was more than thrilled to receive her new threads from Bey, but after sharing the clip, she reminded her fans that her new single "B.I.T.C.H." will hit the streets on Friday.



Amy Sussman / Stringer / Getty Images

Judging by the image that Megan uploaded on the 'Gram, her alter egos will come face-to-face as Tina Snow and Suga are seen together in a vehicle. In another post, Megan posed in her new Ivy Park 'fit while an unreleased song played in the background. "I love n*ggas with conversation / That find the cl*t with no navigation / Mandatory that I get the head / But no guarantees on the penetration / I be textin' with a bi chick / We both freaky just tryin' sh*t / Main n*ggas being super jealous / He don't even know about the other fellas," she raps.

Megan added in a caption, "I BE RAPPING MY MF ASS OFF 😂🔥. I cant wait for y’all to hear this new sh*t! #ivypark." You won't see any twerking here, but press play below and let us know if you're feeling this new track by Megan Thee Stallion.