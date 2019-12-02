Houston native Megan Thee Stallion absolutely took over this year, striving on every level and quickly rising to become one of the most popular female rappers on the planet. She's set to continue her success next year when she releases her debut album but, until then, she's riding with Fever until the wheels fall off. There's no point in fixing something that ain't broke. The H-Town Hottie's award-winning mixtape is still performing well across the board and during her latest performance video with NPR's sensational Tiny Desk Concert series, she brought a number of our favorite tracks to the stage for an intimate set-up, serenading us all with her ratchet rhythms.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"I'm gonna get real comfortable with y'all, so I'ma need y'all to get real comfortable with me," said the rapper when she arrived to wow the masses. She quickly started off with her Fever opener, getting "Realer" for the crowd before transitioning into "Freak Nasty" and "Cash Shit." After raining her Nicki Minaj-assisted "Hot Girl Summer" on the audience, Meg debuted a brand new track with Phony Ppl called "Fuckin' Around," which is basically just about cheating on your partner.

As always, the latest episode of Tiny Desk Concert is worth your time. This remains one of the most solid music performance-based series on the internet and every time a new video is uploaded, people rush to see what went down. What do you think of Megan's appearance?