Her latest EP Suga is tearing up the charts, proving that Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl reign is far from over. The Houston rapper has been in a war of words with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment for the last week or so, and according to Megan, they wanted to keep her from releasing new music. After a court sided with the star, Megan quickly delivered her nine-track offering to the world.

Megan Thee Stallion recently caught up with Teen Vogue for their "Playlist of My Life" segment. In it, the rapper chose nine songs that have played a significant role in her life. She kicks things off by sharing her love for Drake and Chris Brown's "No Guidance" and then moved on to Owner's "Dexter Daps." Megan admitted that she and her friends are "currently wearing out" Roddy Ricch's "High Fashion" and that might be because he namedrops Meg on the track.

Then, Lil Wayne & YMCMB came in with "Every Girl" as Megan talked about how Weezy was a large influence in her career. The Suga rapper also praised Nicki Minaj's "Boss Ass B*tch" and talked about first meeting the Queen emcee on Instagram Live. "She was just so nice," Megan said. "She just really embraced me and made me feel really good because going from listening to Nicki Minaj to actually being able to have a conversation with Nicki Minaj to be in a room with Nicki Minaj to making music with Nicki, it was just like, I was so grateful."

Check out what else Megan Thee Stallion had to say about Juvenile, Dom Kennedy, Pimp C, Bun B, and more with Teen Vogue below.