Megan The Stallion proudly graced the stage at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards where she took home a golden trophy since winning this year's Best Mixtape award for her Fever tape. In an Instagram post showing love to the moment, she noted how her "mama would be so proud" since she's the rapper's "motivation for waking up and everyday and going hard."

As we know, Megan's mother Holly Thomas sadly passed away earlier in the year and Megan's love for her mom continues on her Instagram feed since the "All Dat" rapper has posted a throwback video of her mom looking all cute. "Damn I miss my mama, all we did was crack jokes all day 😭 she is the only person that could make me cry laughing. I be feeling so lost with out her but I try my best to keep my shit on track how she would," Megan captioned the clip.

Back in 2018 before the mega-rise of Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston-bred MC explained how her mother quit her full-time day job to be her manager where they spent everyday together working on crafting her beats and sounds. "[...] Holly was my biggest cheerleader and toughest critic. she taught me enough for 2 lifetimes and if you were blessed to meet her she taught you something too. My mama is still my rock, my world and my inspiration. ima go 100x harder because I kno that’s what she would want me to do," Megan previously wrote.

RIP, Holly