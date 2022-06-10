We've still got some time before Hot Girl Summer officially begins, but our fearless leader Coach Megan Thee Stallion is getting a head start, dropping off her latest thirst traps on Friday afternoon straight from her vacation to beautiful Barcelona.

The cameras captured the 27-year-old wearing a tiny brown string bikini on a boat, posing in front of the water with a full face of glam. In the final shot, she turned and looked off into the distance, giving followers a cheeky look at her famous behind.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

"The category is body," one friend wrote in the comment section, hyping up the recording artist. Rubi Rose (whose body received a shoutout of its own from Kevin Gates in his "Super General" freestyle), also showered Thee Stallion in love, along with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, who's no stranger to giving his partner her flowers.

"Bodying Barcelona," she captioned the carousel, letting her 29.1M followers know where she's been soaking up the sun this season.





The "Do It On The Tip" artist has been killing it on Instagram lately, not only landing in Mugler's latest campaign alongside American Psycho actress Chloë Sevigny, but also sharing a hot new video for her hit "Plan B" single, and promoting some Fashion Nova pieces that show off her body-ody-ody by the pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

In other news, the latest update from the Houston native's legal battle with Tory Lanez found the District Attorney bringing up DJ Akademiks for the role he played in sharing information online – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.