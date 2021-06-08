Festival season is on pace to be in motion by the time July comes around. While certain states have already allowed for full-fled festivals to take place, some of the biggest outdoor events have remained cautious of the re-opening. Coachella, for instance, is returning for 2022 while Jay-Z's Made In America is scheduled to return during Labor Day weekend.

Buku Music + Art Project typically takes place in March but, they've made room for a one-off fall event in the wake of the decline in COVID-19 cases and the rise of vaccinations. Buku Music + Art Project's BUKU: Planet B takes place Oct. 22nd & 23rd in New Orleans. Described as "purposefully boutique in size," the festival line-up taps some of the biggest names in all genres for its return. Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Machine Gun Kelly, and EarthGang are among the 50 acts scheduled to perform.

"For the past year, we’ve watched our fans step outside of their comfort zones and persevere through weird times,” said Dante DiPasquale, BUKU’s co-creator. “PLANET B is the result of us being inspired by them to do the same, and all of us at Team BUKU are excited to finally party with them again.”

Check out the full festival line-up below.