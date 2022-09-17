Megan Thee Stallion is in love and it shows. With so much going in her life, the Hot Girl Coach still manages to enjoy carefree moments with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. Last month, Pardi took to Instagram with a special message for his Houston hottie after she released her sophomore album, Traumazine.

"When I tell you I'm beyond proud. I watched the process from beginning to end, " he wrote, "despite what anyone had to say, whatever people tried. [You] prospered. Showed them folks what resilience is." On Friday (September 16), Megan gushed over her boo, sharing an photo dump of herself with her bottom in his face as he played video games, as well as other romantic flicks of the cute couple cuddled up.

Pardi commented on his lady's Instagram slide with laughing emojis, adding, "Ain't hit a shot all game." Fans and friends of the pair flooded the comment section as well, wishing good energy to the hip hop pair. Yung Miami wrote, "Sheeeeesh," while Ella Mai reacted, "big mood." On the music side of things, Megan also alluded to working on a deluxe edition of Traumazine, tweeting, "Hotties I think I wanna do a traumazine deluxe." Saucy Santana put his bid in to feature on the project, commenting, "Can I be on it?"

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine in 2021- Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Aside from her love and music life, Megan is gearing up for multiple legal cases, including her assault case against Tory Lanez and her lawsuit against Carl Crawford, J. Prince and 1501 Certified Entertainment label. Earlier this week, Tory received a new court date for the felony assault trial because his lawyer is "in an arbitration."

Check out Megan and Pardi's adorable pics below. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.