Megan Thee Stallion's new album, Traumazine, came out this Friday, and it's been making big waves. Fans have been dissecting the new project all weekend, and lyrics like the ones about Torey Lanez on "Who Me" are getting a lot of discussion.

Megan showed off two songs from the new record on Good Morning America on Friday morning. In her set, which she did in the middle of Central Park, she performed "Her" and "Pressurelicious." "Good morning, hotties," the San Antonio rapper told the crowd.

Stallion showed off some dance moves during her set, and wore torn fishnet stockings. Her material was characteristically explicit, and so the performance is pretty heavily censored.

"Pressurelicious" features Future, who cost a pretty penny to land. According to Megan, the rapper was paid a quarter of a million dollars for his verse. It seems to have been a smart investment, however; the track is one of the top singles on the album.

Lots of people are happy about Megan Thee Stallion's new record, but perhaps no one is as excited as the rapper's boyfriend. In a post to Instagram, Pardison Fontaine gushed over his girlfriend's new work. "When I tell you I'm beyond proud. I watched the process from beginning to end... Despite what anyone had to say, whatever people tried. [You] prospered. Showed them folks what resilience is. Thee beautiful. Thee graceful. Thee unstoppable. @TheeStallion."

Check out the rest of Megan's performance below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

