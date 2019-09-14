It's indisputable that 2019 has been a year of dramatic career changes for Megan Thee Stallion. In just months, the Houston native has gone from a lesser-known artist to one of the most sought after rappers in the game right now. Her rise to stardom has been years in the making, but she's finally reaping the rewards of her hard work.

In May, Megan released her debut mixtape, Fever, and since then her singles "Hot Girl Summer," featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj, and "Cash Sh*t" with DaBaby have gone on to become hits for the rapper. She decided to perform her two tracks on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and managed to squeeze in the performance between inking her management deal with Roc Nation and taking the stage at Rihanna's charitable Diamond Ball event.

On The Tonight Show, Megan delivered a sexy display in a one-legged leather outfit as she started things off with Ty Dolla $ign by her side. DaBaby slid on in to give his verses on "Cash Sh*t" before leaving Megan to close out the show with her backup dancers. In a tweet she sent out on Friday, Megan shared that she's been pressing forward with her superstar dream in memory of her mother, Holly Thomas, who passed away in March.

"After my mom passed I promised myself I was going to keep going hard bc not only is music my dream but it was her dream for me too," Megan wrote. "I have days where I want to go hide and cry bc she’s not here but i kno that ain’t what she would want me to do! I kno she’s proud of me!"