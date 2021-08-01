If you're a big fan of festivals, the last year has been exceptionally difficult for you. With COVID-19, fans have had to stay home while artists adapt and give their fans some digital concerns to consume from the comfort of their own homes. Now, that is finally changing as festivals have started to pop up all across the United States. Despite rising COVID cases, many fans are vaccinated which has allowed big festivals like Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza to continue.

This weekend has been particularly huge for Lollapalooza as a plethora of dope artists have been headlining some shows. One of the biggest artists to perform on Saturday night was none other than Megan Thee Stallion, who came through with one of the largest and most rambunctious crowds of the entire weekend.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

In the Instagram video below, you can see that Meg was performing in front of a deep crowd that could be seen for miles and miles. It was a pretty impressive sight and it was one that Megan was extremely proud of. In fact, it was reported that this crowd had upwards of 180,000 people in it, which is nothing short of impressive.

Lollapalooza will continue today, and we're sure the crowds will be just as large for the remaining performers. After all, the fans are a lot more eager than they used to be, especially after being locked in their homes for a year.

Rich Fury/Getty Images