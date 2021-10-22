Megan Thee Stallion Obliterates Her Verse On “SG” With DJ Snake, Ozuna, & LISA

On “SG,” DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and LISA (of BLACKPINK fame) come together to create the perfect club dance track. If you didn’t already clue in, the title is short for “sexy girls,” and the visual that accompanies the track captures the sensual party vibes perfectly.

Latin artist Ozuna begins the song with some fuego Spanish lyrics, serenading the “sexy girl” in his life as he dances on top of a huge boat. When it’s Thee Stallion’s turn to hop on the track, she cleverly references her hit song, “Body,” and raps about teaching “bitches how to keep a player under pressure.”

After another fiery chorus, we hear from LISA, who also sings about getting intimate before closing “SG” out with Ozuna. In true DJ Snake fashion, the new release is exactly what you’d expect to hear playing in your friend’s room while you get ready for a night out.

Megan shared a super hot clip from the video to her Instagram this afternoon, captioned, “he wanna party with a hottie.”

On top of the new collaboration, the “Freak Nasty” rapper also announced that she’ll be releasing Something for Thee Hotties on Friday, October 29th. The project will include some of her freestyles, as well as “a few unreleased songs from my archive to hold y’all over for the rest of the year.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Thick thighs, brown eyes, pretty brown skin (Brown skin)

Ninety-nine problems and none of 'em are men (None of 'em are men)

Many men try (Yeah), but many men fail

I gotta get the head 'fore I let you get the tail (Ah)