Megan’s latest money move is with Fashion Nova.
The “Thot Shit” rapper’s second collection with FashionNova was released online on Wednesday, June 23. Her first partnership with the clothing brand in November 2020 sold $1.2M just 24 hours after the release.
Fashion Nova and Megan also paired up back in March to give out $1M in scholarships to support “women entrepreneurs, female students, women-owned businesses, and women-focused charities."
Megan cited that the new collection has “thee HOTTEST swimsuits for all shapes and sizes for this mf HOTGIRL SUMMER” on a promo post on her Instagram.
The extensive 112 piece collection has a variety of sexy swim styles in tropical neon colors alongside loud animal print swimsuits and coverups. She even added two dog tanks to the collection, perfect for her fan-adored French bulldog who has his own Instagram, @4oe.
Megan shared a few stunning photos from the promotional photoshoot on her ‘Gram that make you want to go check out the rest of the collection right away.
In the repost-worthy cover shot, the Grammy winner poses poolside in a black latex bikini that retails for $39.99 along with her signature latex gloves.
In another, she poses in a denim bikini perfect for the summer carwash vibe.
The collection coincidentally dropped the same day as her newly-estranged once-close collaborator DaBaby, who announced his own collection with similar fast-fashion brand Boohoo.
Do you think Megan will surpass her previous release day sales record with this latest line?