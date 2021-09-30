Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, & Rock Mafia Unite On "Crazy Family"

“Just in time for my favorite season,” Megan Thee Stallion teased on Twitter last weekend. “Collabed with @maluma for ADAMS FAMILY 2 out Oct. 1st.” The second animated Addam's Family film arrives at the top of the morning on Friday (October 1), and to help build a buzz about the family-friendly film, "Crazy Family" has hit DSPs.

The track, as Megan revealed days ago, features the Houston Rapper, Maluma, and Rock Mafia. Those explicit lyrics are kept on ice this time around as "Crazy Family" will be included on a soundtrack made for both kids and adults. In Addams Family 2, viewers will find Gomez, Morticia, and their creepy and kooky relatives embarking on a road trip while crammed together in a camper. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, and many other notable entertainers.

Stream "Crazy Family" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, I'm finna pull up in that creepy crawly all-black Bugatti

Bag full of money but it’s lookin' like a body (Yeah)

Weird, but I'm wonderful, crazy, but I’m confident (Confident)

I can find a brighter side to any name they hit me with

I'm in that all-black (Yeah), I think I'm all that (All that)