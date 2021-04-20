Megan Thee Stallion has been teaching other leading ladies in hip-hop on the subtle art of twerking, offering to coach Coi Leray to help her improve her skills a few weeks ago. Judging from Coi's recent videos on TikTok, Megan's advice has been greatly paying off. While she may have taken a repose from her regular thirst-trappery after entering a committed relationship with rapper/songwriter Pardison Fontaine, Megan decided that it was time to gift the masses with a special clip this week, coming through with a quick display in twerking excellence.

"On my way to hottie booty camp," wrote the three-time GRAMMY Award winner as her caption on TikTok. She proceeded to make it clap, twerking in slow motion as the camera captured every movement of her gluteus maximus. Clearly, she hasn't lost her grasp on the art. Rocking camo booty shorts, a black crop top, and a trucker hat, the 26-year-old listened to her 2018 record "Freak Nasty" from her Tina Snow tape. In recent months, she's been teasing a return to the icy raps of her earlier career-- perhaps this is the latest sign that we're in for another Tina Snow era.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

People are clearly fans of the new upload, with nearly 3 million accounts "liking" the video.

Megan isn't the only rapper putting in work on TikTok. Her twerking student Coi Leray took over the "Ski Challenge" with her own take on the dance, bringing props and all to promote the latest record from Young Thug and Gunna. Read more about that here.

Watch Megan's latest thirst trap video on TikTok and, if you want more Stallion twerking articles, check out this one.