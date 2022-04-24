Week two of Coachella kicked off headlining Billie Eilish with artists like 21 Savage, Giveon, Stromae, and others joining her. The highly anticipated music event is taking place in California, and thousands of fans are getting to experience their favorite celebs live.

One rapper gave her supporters a show they won't forget. While performing at an event for SheIn, a clothing company, yesterday, (April 23) Megan Thee Stallion was handed a bottle of liquor by a fan. She didn't think twice before grabbing the container and pouring it down the fan's throat-- causing the crowd to go crazy at her swift reaction.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This type of thing is nothing new to the "Big Ole Freak" artist. She's made several of her celeb friends "drive the boat," which is the expression used when one pours alcohol into the mouth of another. From Lizzo to Kash Doll, Megan has no problem helping anyone get under the influence.

Thee Stallion not only took the stage for the after-party event, but she also performed at Coachella the same day. She was present in week one of the event as well. There, she debuted her newest single "Plan B." Fans quickly began to speculate that the song was aimed at Tory Lanez, given the two's history and her introduction to the record. She told the crowd, "This song is very muthaf*cking personal to me, and it's 'To Whom The F*ck It May Concern."

However, when asked what was the inspiration behind the track, she tweeted, "I was just venting abt experience I've had in relationships I've been in the past."

In recent news regarding their incident, the H-Town Hottie sat down with journalist Gayle King, to tell her side of the story. The full interview is set to air on Monday.

