The W’s just keep coming for Megan Thee Stallion. Over the past week, the 26-year-old has released her latest album, Something for Thee Hotties, nailed several incredible Halloween looks, and hosted a star-studded “Hottieween” party in LA that saw her trying to convince Chloe Bailey to “drive the boat.”

A new month is now upon us, and Hot Girl Meg is showing no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday, November 2nd, the Houston native shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers that she’s been named one of Glamour Magazine’s 2021 Women of the Year.

“THE HTOWN HOTTIE IS GLAMOUR’S WOMAN OF THEE YEAR,” she captioned the photo dump, which shows the “Big Ole Freak” rapper modelling various designer dudes that accentuate her hourglass figure. In the cover shot, Megan wears a white Di Petsa dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, rings by Dinosaur Designs and Fernando Jorge, as well as earrings from Castlecliff.

Others shots she the starlet rocking a high up do and an elegant red wrap, trimmed with a delicate fringe, and a Grecian goddess style black dress featuring cutouts in all the right places. Those who have been fans of Thee Stallion for a long time will likely agree that she looks more mature and grown here than ever before, and from the sounds of her Glamour interview, she’s really stepping into herself.

“I’m not looking at y’all when I wake up in the morning. I’m not looking at you in the mirror. I have to do things that make me feel good from the inside out,” she told the magazine.

Other names who were featured on the roster of 2021 Women of the Year include poet Amanda Gorman and actress Mariska Hargitay.

Read Megan Thee Stallion’s full interview with Glamour at this link.

