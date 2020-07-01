Megan Thee Stallion was reminiscing on her early college days on Instagram, recalling the period of time when she worked at the Texas chain restaurant, Bombshells. Meg has shared plenty of memories with us from her old college days, and while she may not have gotten that degree just yet, her life sure has changed a lot since she started school. On Monday (June 29th), the Houston Hottie shared a throwback photo from back when she used to work at Bombshells, a military-themed "breastaurant" chain in Texas. In the mirror selfie, Meg can be seen donning her cleavage-baring uniform as she frowns at the camera.

"Fun fact lol I use to work at bombshells I think In my sophomore year of college and all my customers loved me," Meg wrote in the caption. "I’d be in that mf all night happy about them damn tips so idk why the hell im acting like I’m sad right here (don’t laugh at my galaxy lol I used to refuse to get an iPhone)."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for MTV

Meg is currently in the middle of working on her next project, and she recently revealed that her good friend, Tory Lanez, will be featured on her new album. She also confessed that while the makeup and fashion mogul is not currently making music, Meg would love to collaborate with Rihanna at some point in the future.