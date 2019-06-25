If you haven't heard about Megan Thee Stallion by now, you've been doing a successful job of blocking out your daily dose of hip-hop news. The Houston Hottie has been building her profile as one of this year's fastest rising stars, celebrating the success of her new project Fever and introducing many people to her brand. She can possibly end up on a lot of people's all-time lists if she continues at the pace she's moving at right now but that will have to wait. She recently divulged her picks for the top female emcees of all time, which might surprise some people.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Some rappers would give all five spots to themselves but Meg wants to give some shine to the women that have been out here making magic for years. The Houston native was on Real 92.3 when she was asked about her favourite female rappers of all time. She went on to list a total of five women. "We got Lil' Kim, we got Missy [Elliott,] we got Eve, we got Foxy [Brown] and we got Megan Thee Stallion," she said with a laugh. People are surprised that she chose not to include some of her contemporaries, like Nicki Minaj or Cardi B. We're sure they're both pretty high on Meg's list though.

Megan Thee Stallion's picks all rose to fame in the 90s and, according to Genius, she celebrated them as her "OGs." Megan has a lot of work to do if she wants to sit at the same table as such icons but she's off to an impressive start so far.