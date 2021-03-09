Yesterday marked International Women's Day and Megan Thee Stallion unveiled massive plans to commemorate the holiday. The rapper partnered with Fashion Nova, once again, to hand out another round of scholarships and grants worth $1M to young women as part of a new initiative called "Women On Top." These scholarships and grants are meant to support "women entrepreneurs, female students, women-owned businesses, and women-focused charities."

For the remainder of Women's History Month, Fashion Nova Cares and Megan Thee Stallion will offer pre-selected recipients a grant of $25K or more. I’m excited to collaborate with Fashion Nova Cares on the Women on Top initiative and be part of giving $1 million to support women-led businesses and organizations," Megan said in a statement. "These donations are life changing and will help women of all ages get one step closer to making their dreams a reality."

She revealed that the first recipient of the first $25K is the YWCA in her hometown of Houston, TX who she recently agreed to help in the midst of the Texas winter freeze.

This is the latest scholarship fund Meg's launched in her name. In October, she launched the Don't Stop Scholarship Fund for women of color who are pursuing higher education.

Shout out to Megan Thee Stallion for the dope initiative. Check out her announcement for the scholarship below.