We're slowly approaching what should be another Hot Girl Summer. Over the past two years, Megan Thee Stallion has dominated the charts and streaming platforms as a Southern titan in the rap game. The two-year run has undoubtedly taken a few unexpected twists and turns but it also earned the Houston rapper two number one singles and a #2 debut on the Billboard 200.



Erik Voake/Getty Images

Though she hasn't made any announcements for a new project, it seems she'll be keeping herself busy in the foreseeable future with an upcoming series on Snapchat. Megan Thee Stallion, along with her pet dog Foe Thee Frenchie, will be the hosts of the platform's new series, Off Thee Leash.

"With multiple Grammys to her name, including Best New Artist, Megan Thee Stallion commands the charts, popular culture, and now Snapchat! In this new series, she’ll be joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can," the show's description reads.

Off Thee Leash will find Meg connecting with other dog moms on the Hot Girl Ranch where they'll explore their love for pets, among other topics.

The announcement of a new show comes shortly after the rapper announced a brief hiatus to recharge. Maybe we'll be getting some new music from her after the launch of her upcoming series. Check Meg's announcement below.