Megan Thee Stallion Knows Exactly What She Wants On "Sugar Baby"

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her debut album Good News on Friday and so far, her fans are impressed with the project as it contains numerous dope features and some heavy bars about what she's been through over the past year. The album also contains songs in which Meg gets confident and braggadocios, which is something that is evident on the track "Sugar Baby."

Meg wastes no time in this song as she immediately makes it clear what she's after, and the title of the song should make it very obvious. The lyrics are sexually explicit, but also clever, which is ultimately one of the reasons Meg has become so popular.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't FaceTime me in public, 'cause you don't know who I fuck with

Why you askin' why I'm playin' when you know you got a girlfriend? (Hah)

I'm too bad to be mad (Yup), I'm too sexy to be jealous

And I'm too fuckin' grown to be playin' with these n****s (Hey, hey, hey)