After sharing concerning posts about her mental health, Rico Nasty has received an outpouring of support from several of the biggest artists in the music industry including Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, and more. Rico has been on the receiving end of harassment from fans while performing on Playboi Carti's King Vamp Tour.

“I dead ass need at least two hours out of each day, just to cry,” the 24-year-old tweeted, Saturday. “Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night.”

In following tweets, she discussed wishing she were dead.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

"Good morning to a beautiful ass strong ass amazing artist/woman @Rico_nastyy," Megan The Stallion tweeted, Sunday monring, hoping to cheer up the rapper.

"We love you @Rico_nastyy," wrote Juicy J.

Kehlani also chimed in, reminding Rico how special she is: "Rico is a gem of an artist and person, i hope you know how epic and special you are @Rico_nastyy !!!!!!!!"

At a show earlier this month on the King Vamp Tour, Rico dove into the crowd after someone threw a water bottle at her during her set.

Check out more tributes to Rico below.

