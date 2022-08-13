There was talk that Dwayne Johnson ruffled Pardison Fontaine's feathers with remarks about Megan Thee Stallion's dog, but according to the rapper, she was excited about the mention. Today (August 12), Megan dropped her anticipated album Traumazine, the sophomore follow-up to her 2020 debut, Good News. As the world pens think pieces and fans fire off posts about the project, Megan is off on her promotional tour, and she recently stopped off at SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.

It didn't take long for the hosts to ask Megan about her take on The Rock's recent comments, and she was thrilled. In an interview, Johnson was asked if he could be a pet to any celebrity, who would it be, and he named Megan.

While reacting to Johnson's answer, Megan beamed because she's such a fan.

"It's kind of epic. I used to watch wrestling all the time, being from Houston and watching The Rock and how famous he is, how much of a mega-star he is, and he wanna be my pet? Like, period," she said with a laugh. "We made it. We might be a little famous."

During the interview, Megan also spoke about how emotional she became while creating Traumazine, as she had to relive some of her toughest personal and professional moments. Check out the clips below.