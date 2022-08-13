Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Key Glock On "Ungrateful"

Megan Thee Stallion is back with Traumazine, her new album she released on Friday, August 12. It's her first project since the massive hit Good News, which she dropped back in 2020. The industry has been gushing over Traumazine since its release, and the project boasts a wide variety of features, including Future, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Dua Lipa, and more.

On the album's second track, "Ungrateful," Megan is joined by Key Glock. The two deliver scathing bars about people who wish them ill over hard-hitting production by Bandplay. The chorus is a sneaky earworm, as Megan lists the qualities of her haters: "Whole lot of fake-ass, snake-ass, backstabbin', hatin'-ass, no money gettin'-ass b***hes." The San Antonio rapper's delivery is all business on the track, but she still has room for some playful bars like, "Hollywood shit 'cause I'm with all the action / Ain't your boyfriend, you can stop all the actin'." Key Glock is a welcome addition, matching Megan's ferocity.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Whichever bitch wanna come get it, I got it, I'm givin' out work, come apply

These bitches talkin' that shit and they sayin' my name and I can't keep just lettin' it fly

They gotta sub, they gotta tweet

They gotta go get they homegirl for me