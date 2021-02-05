Megan Thee Stallion Joins Bobby Sessions On "I'm A King" From "Coming 2 America Soundtrack"

He helped her pen her 2020 smash hit "Savage," and now Bobby Sessions has united with Megan Thee Stallion on "I'm a King." We're right around the corner from receiving Coming 2 America, the sequel to Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall's classic 1988 comedy of the same, yet slightly differently spelled name. There have been updates about this production for the better part of a year as we've learned that Rick Ross lent his mega-mansion for filming and many members of the original cast have returned for the update on the fan-favorite.

As expected, Coming 2 America will be fitted with a star-studded soundtrack, and we got a peek at what's to come on Friday (February 5). Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion shared their collaboration "I'm a King" just one day after The H-Town Hottie dropped her colorful visual to her DaBaby-assisted single, "Cry Baby." Stream their collaboration and let us know what you think of this joint effort.

Quotable Lyrics

We teach, teach love, kindness, and loyalty

Roots still run deep, but they're embroidery

Room for greatness, accordingly

Legacy, the story, we manifest who we wanna be

Obstacles in front of me

Jump up and conquer

We the winner, not the nominee