Love her or hate her, Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most successful breakout artists of 2019. The Houston rapper has faced triumphs as trials this year as she's watched her career take off into new heights while also mourning the death of her mother. Megan was named as one of Variety's 2019 Hitmakers and attended their event on Saturday to be honored along with Swae Lee, YG, Tyga, Mike Dean, Victoria Monet, T-Minus, and many others.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In an interview with Extra TV on the red carpet, Megan Thee Stallion reflected on her whirlwind of a year. "It feels really good to be recognized," she said. "I make the music, I make it 'cause I like it. I know what my Hotties are gonna like, but to know that somebody like a brand like Variety [recognizes me], I'm like, 'Oh my god, me? Thank you!'" The rapper added that she may have had a slow start in her career, but there was never a moment where she doubted herself.

"Music and school have always been my two Plan As," the college student stated. "I knew I was gon' have to make it work. So, we here." As busy as Megan's year has been, she noted two specific highlights that stood out above the rest. "I'm not gonna lie, the thing I'm gonna remember the most is winning my first [MTV Video Music Award], my Moon Man, and my two BET Awards." Megan has certainly been putting in work, but she's still waiting on her dream collaboration. The artist she'd like to work with is on the top of many lists: Beyoncé. When the correspondent told Megan does all of her music https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/megan-thee-stallion-remembers-her-late-mother-in-touching-video-news.77149.html, Megan replied, "Hopefully she lets me in on a secret!" Watch her clip below.