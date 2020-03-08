mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Megan Thee Stallion Is "Rich"

Karlton Jahmal
March 08, 2020 13:14
Bossed up.


Megan Thee Stallion won an important battle in court and was able to release new music, blessing her fans with SugaThe young talented rapper needed to deliver, and she did. The EP builds on Meg's strengths, and even gets a little experimental. One track that sticks to the formula is "Rich." If it ain't broke, don't fix it seems to be the motto here. "Rich" is a booty-shaking banger with heavy bass and electronic riffs. 

Meg makes sure to let listeners know that she's well paid, and that she doesn't need a man to support her. Empowered and energetic, Meg maneuvers this single magnificently. The instrumental was made to hit in the club, so don't be surprised if this one joins the rotation at your local nightspot. 

Quotable Lyrics
I love a lot of zeros, but I don't fuck with no losers (Yeah)
Two type of people in this world and I’m a chooser (Yeah)
I was in the club with my trick eating suya (Hey)
Brought my freaky friend 'cause he know I ain't gon' do nothin' (Nah)
He be eating everybody pussy, I can't kiss him
I'ma give him back when he broke, I can't fix him (Nah)

