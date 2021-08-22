Megan Thee Stallion Is On Her Hot Girl Sh*t On "Tuned In Freestyle"

It looks like the return of Tina Snow is imminent. Following 2020's Suga and the release of Megan Thee Stallion's debut album, Good News, fans have been hoping that she'd come through with more bars. We know that she can effortlessly create a hit but she can also rap her ass off when she tries. "Southside Freestyle" and most recently, "Outta Town Freestyle" showed promising signs that we'd be hearing Meg showcase her bars more than her pop sensibilities in the near future.

On Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion came through to pop her shit on "Tuned In Freestyle." Meg tackles an upbeat, electro-hop-inspired beat with braggadocious bars. "I ain't nothin' like none of these average hoes/ 'Cause I f*ckin' want to if they ask me why/ I'm from the Southside, n***as can't make me cry," she raps on the track.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Self-esteem high, bank account full

Hoes goin' blind, trying to look at my jewels

Ass real fat and my pussy get chewed

If I worry 'bout the hate, I'd be a damn fool