mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Megan Thee Stallion Is On Her Hot Girl Sh*t On "Tuned In Freestyle"

Aron A.
August 22, 2021 14:38
448 Views
011
7
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Tuned In Freestyle
Megan Thee Stallion

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
17% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
7 MAKE IT STOP

Megan Thee Stallion drops off "Tuned In Freestyle."


It looks like the return of Tina Snow is imminent. Following 2020's Suga and the release of Megan Thee Stallion's debut album, Good News, fans have been hoping that she'd come through with more bars. We know that she can effortlessly create a hit but she can also rap her ass off when she tries. "Southside Freestyle" and most recently, "Outta Town Freestyle" showed promising signs that we'd be hearing Meg showcase her bars more than her pop sensibilities in the near future.

On Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion came through to pop her shit on "Tuned In Freestyle." Meg tackles an upbeat, electro-hop-inspired beat with braggadocious bars. "I ain't nothin' like none of these average hoes/ 'Cause I f*ckin' want to if they ask me why/ I'm from the Southside, n***as can't make me cry," she raps on the track.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Self-esteem high, bank account full
Hoes goin' blind, trying to look at my jewels
Ass real fat and my pussy get chewed
If I worry 'bout the hate, I'd be a damn fool

Megan Thee Stallion
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  11
  7
  448
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Megan Thee Stallion
7 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Megan Thee Stallion Is On Her Hot Girl Sh*t On "Tuned In Freestyle"
011
7
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject