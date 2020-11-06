Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will be available November 17 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and an advertisement for the game posted by the rapper last night features Megan Thee Stallion as sai-wielding assassin, Mileena. Mortal Kombat players have long been demanding the return of the ever-popular gameplay character, Mileena, and Megan Thee Stallion is assisting the franchise in granting its fans their wish.

Meg took to Instagram to post a trailer of herself cosplaying as Mileena, right down to the prosthetic mouth she wore, which emulates Mileena’s bared, razor-sharp, disarrayed teeth. The announcement was met with massive excitement by Mortal Kombat and Stallion fans alike, with the video having already racked up over 1.6 million views on Instagram alone. In the video, which alternates between animated Mileena and Meg’s live-action Mileena, Meg is holding Mileena’s signature twin sais as she bares her teeth, emulating Mileena’s signature ferocity perfectly.

Check out the ad and some fan reactions below.

Last month, it was revealed that Rambo would be added to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster, voiced by Sylvester Stallone in Pack 2, alongside Rain. Meg Thee Stallion won BET's "Hip-Hop Artist of The Year" award last month; check out her remix to DJ Chose’s “Thick,” which was released last week, here.