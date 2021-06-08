Pardison Fontaine is one lucky man. "I love my life," he wrote on Megan Thee Stallion's new photos on Instagram, showing that he's fully aware that he's locked down one of the hottest women in the world, Thee Hot Girl herself.

With Hot Girl Summer rapidly approaching, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she was effectively ending her hiatus this week, coming through with her brand new single "Thot Sh*t" on Friday. Her Hotties have been excitedly sharing the news on social media, ogling at her natural beauty yesterday when she posted some bare-faced pictures. She's been known to share some very intimate pictures and videos online, becoming a sex symbol in the process, and she continued her strong run by dressing up as a sexy nurse for her fans.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Posting new pictures of herself wearing a nurse's outfit, which is cut out in the back to reveal her matching thong underwear, Megan might have just influenced thousands of women to go ahead and buy that nurse's costume for Halloween this year. The comments section is presently lusting over the shots, including words from Mia Khalifa, Megan's producer Lil Ju Made Da Beat, and others.

With only a few more days left until Megan's official return, check out her latest photos below and let us know if you're excited.