Megan Thee Stallion's management has been posting on her behalf for the last month after the rapper announced she was headed on a brief hiatus to recharge her mental health, her bars, and her knees. Enjoying her free time with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, the Houston rapper has announced that she will be returning this week, revealing the cover artwork for her new single "Thot Sh*t." The song is all about women empowerment and it will officially serve as the anthem for Hot Girl Summer 2021.

As we all wait for the arrival of Megan's new music, she's catching up by sharing some of the content she captured while she was taking a break. Sharing a new photo dump on Monday afternoon, Megan shared her beauty with the world, throwing on a blue bikini and showing off her fresh face, her natural hair, and her stunning curves.

"While I was away," she captioned the photo blast on Instagram. In the first picture, Megan shows the results of her Hot Girl Bootcamp from earlier this year. She goes on to post a few additional shots with minimal makeup, embracing her gorgeous looks and soaking up the sun.

This is a huge week for Megan Thee Stallion, who will surely be using her social platforms to hype up the release of her new music on Friday. Are you excited to hear what she's been working on?