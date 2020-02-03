While we're pretty certain Megan Thee Stallion is throwing up the R-O-C nowadays, it's an interesting thought to ponder what kind of career she'd have if she was batting for one of the other top hip-hop labels in the game. Def Jam would be cool. Hey, even joining Nicki Minaj over at Young Money would've been an epic "2DopeQueens" moment. However, her latest IG post from Super Bowl LIV weekend actually had us thinking about an alternate reality where the Fever emcee was down with Bad Boy Records.

Based off her "Bad girl for life" caption to these IG photos alongside Diddy and French Montana (seen above), it's not hard to see Meg filling the shoes that Lil Kim once wore before her. Granted, it ain't all shiny suits and Harlem shaking over at Bad Boy if you ask Sauce Money or Mase right about now, but there's no denying that Puff produced massive hits at one point for the likes of R&B trio Total, the aforementioned Queen Bee herself Lil Kim, pop project Danity Kane and most notably late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. to name a few. Who's the say Meg couldn't be the next in that lineage?

Peep the photo of Megan, Diddy, French and another with Lala and 2 Chainz above, and let us know if you think The Stallion would make a good fit at Bad Boy Records by sounding off in the comments below.



Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest