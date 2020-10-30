mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Megan Thee Stallion Hops On The Remix To DJ Chose's "Thick"

Erika Marie
October 30, 2020 00:15
Thick (Remix)
DJ Chose Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

The two artists give an updated version of the viral TikTok hit.


Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion is dominating the scene. The rapper has been embroiled in controversy connected to the July shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, but even so, Megan has been able to maintain her position at the top of the charts. When she isn't serving body over on Instagram as she poses in bikinis or Savage x Fenty lingerie, Megan Thee Stallion is posting videos of herself spitting fire freestyles that capture the attention of the masses.

On Friday (October 30), Meg popped up on DJ Chose's track "Thick" that he originally released with Beatking. The 25-year-old Houston rapper added her flavor to the TikTok viral single and dropped explicit rhymes about not only what she wants in the bedroom, but how she likes things done. Check out the remix to "Thick" by DJ Chose featuring Megan Thee Stallion and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I seen that OnlyFans, sh*t, what's up, Tyga? (What's up wit' it?)
He goin' stu-stu-stupid (Hey), eatin' that p*ssy (Hey), ah, ah, chewin’ (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
He said, "Girl, you got that peach but I know that ass came straight from Houston"

