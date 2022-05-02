Megan Thee Stallion has been given the key to the city of Houston and will have a day celebrated in her honor. Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the city's decision on Sunday.

“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY,” Megan wrote in a post. “And in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX. Thank you Mayor @sylvesterturner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today.”



Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

In addition to being one of the most successful young rappers from Houston, Megan has done a signifigant amount of work to help out those in need from her hometown. In 2021, she launched the Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser which assisted Texas after the infamous winter storm that resulted in state-wide power outages.

“Individuals who receive the key are responsible of upholding Houston’s values and represent the best this city offers. In fact, the key is our commitment to those who represent Houston at its best,” Turner said.

It's been a busy week for Megan, who is currently working on a comedy series about her own life for Netflix. She inked a first-look deal with the streaming giant, back in December.

Check out the ceremony honoring Megan in Houston below.

