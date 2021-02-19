Megan Thee Stallion hasn't been in the game for very long, but the Houston rapper has already made quite the impression on the game at large. In fact, her debut album Good News went platinum in a matter of months, fueled by challenge-friendly singles like "Body" and "Cry Baby." Though some haven't quite hopped on board the Megan fandom train, it's impossible to deny that the young rapper slash academic isn't going anywhere.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

In fact, she recently opened up about some of her rap game ambitious, speaking on her career trajectory in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. “I feel like when it’s all said and done when people want to talk about female rap, they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs," says Megan. When the interviewer asks if she has any desire to pursue a more pop-focused direction, she quickly dispels that narrative. "“I’m a rapper,” she maintains. “Rap will always be my heart. That’s really what I love to do.”

Unsurprising, given her main influences, many of which hail from her home city of Houston. “Slim Thug, Bun B, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, the S.U.C, BeatKing," she lists, when the topic of local inspiration comes up; say what you will about the "Savage" rapper, but Megan is clearly a student of the game. Look no further than the freestyle reminders she releases every so often, deviating away from the commercial sound and returning to where it all began for her -- the bars.

Check out Thee Stallion's full cover story on Harper's Bazaar right here. Do you think Megan will end up in the annals of female rap history as previously foretold?