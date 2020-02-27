Before Megan Thee Stallion blew up as a rapper and became a certified Hot Girl, she and her two best friends, Kelsey and Daren, were campus celebrities in college for their popular twerking videos that ultimately landed them in trouble. The Houston Hottie is no stranger to the twerk game, taking any opportunity to show off her incredible ass-shaking skills and knees of pure steel. Megan has been lauded as a bonafide twerk champion, and in her "Women Shaping The Future" solo piece for Rolling Stone, she explained how she's had tons of practice in the art form.

In the feature article, Megan talked about how she and her two best friends to this day, Kelsey and Daren, made a name for themselves when they were freshmen at Prairie View A&M University in Houston. The trio would get together and make short twerking videos that they would post online for all to enjoy. Their filmmaking endeavours garnered them some serious popularity on campus, but they also led to some outrageous consequences. Once the administrators at Prairie View caught wind of their viral exploits, Megan, Kelsey, and Daren were called in to the college equivalent of the principal's office to answer for their "crimes."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

When the girls entered the meeting, a screen slowly descended that was playing their videos, and Megan and her friends laughed together at the pure ridiculousness of the moment. “I was like, ‘God damn," Megan recalls. " I’m really in trouble [for] twerking right now!’ ” She also notes how "uppity" the ladies were who called them into the meeting. "They didn’t want us to wear shorts. It was f*cking summertime in f*cking Texas. But, you see her hips and her ass, you see why they don’t want us to wear no shorts.” These ladies went on to ask Megan and her pals, "Is this what you guys want to be known for on campus?" "In my head, I was like, ‘Yeah, we lit! What you mean?’'" Megan exclaims. The girls were required to write research papers in order for the school not to inform each of their parents about their activities. Who knew twerking could be lead to such disciplinary measures?

In the same piece, Megan also revealed that she hopes to drop her debut album, Suga, later this year on May 2nd, which is her late mother's birthday.