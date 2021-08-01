Megan Thee Stallion has been buried in a back and forth cold war between herself and Tory Lanez for some time now. The acrimony started after Lanez allegedly shot Meg in the foot, causing the former to almost get canceled. However, Lanez has been able to survive an industry ban because of the strength of his streaming numbers. Fans still love his music, and that's the one thing keeping Lanez afloat right now.

Those on Megan's side claim that Lanez is getting out of hand. He appears to be less caring about the gag order that is supposed to stop him from talking about the incident before the case is settled. Meanwhile, Meg has distanced herself from those that are supporting Lanez's career. For instance, Meg and DaBaby had a falling out after the latter began collaborating with Lanez.

While all this has been going on, the media has been reporting on every detail that becomes available pertaining to the case. It seems like an overwhelming amount of media sites are on Megan's side, but she has noticed one core group that she feels isn't giving her respect. "Black ran blogs talk the most shit abt me … but protect black women tho," she tweeted. Do you think Black-owned blogs are tougher on Meg?