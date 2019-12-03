Megan Thee Stallion has been carving her own lane in the rap game. Fever is undoubtedly one of the best hip hop projects of the year and she dominated the Hot Girl Summer with her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The thing about Megan that's so refreshing is that she focuses on being a dope MC. Although she makes dope records for the clubs and for the radio, she's proven time and time again that she can spit.



Megan came through today with a little something for her fans. Taking to the 'Gram, she shared a little freestyle over Biggie's "Hypnotize." As usual, she effortlessly flows while delivering bossed up bars. "Bitches actin' zesty, n***as actin' salty/ Got with Roc Nation just to shake them haters off me," she raps. "In another bracket, cheat code hacked it/ One million dollars in nine months and I stacked it/ And that's just the show money, I get fasho money/ All this fuckin' pimpin', you would think I was gettin' hoe money." "It’s just something abt them biggie beats I love," she wrote in the caption along with three fire emojis.

It's unsure if whatever she freestyled is a snippet of what she has in store off of her forrthcoming album which is supposedly set to arrive at some point in 2020. Keep your eyes peeled.