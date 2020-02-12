Megan Thee Stallion is many things and evidently, a horror buff is among them. With her music career in full swing, Megan has been setting time aside to pursue several separate endeavors, a category which includes writing her own horror movie. Speaking with Complex, Meg confirmed that she is indeed taking the process seriously, though it might be a while before we see it manifest into reality.

Though she remains in the early scriptwriting stages, Megan admits that she might have taken the moviemaking process for granted. "Writing a movie is way more work than I thought it would be," she explains. "As I keep going, I'm like, 'Damn, maybe this doesn't make any sense. Maybe I should do some more research on this story.' I know I can make up shit all day long, but I still want it to make sense because what I hate about scary movies is they get in and they get out."

She also hints that her eventual film might feature a deep-dive into her villain's psyche. "We see a killer killing people, but we don't know why he’s killing people," she continues. "We don't know where he came from. I have to tell you why my villain is the villain, and maybe you might feel sorry for my villain a little bit...I love villains. I love anti-heroes. I'm really trying to tell a good story, where you fall in love with all the characters."

Think of the best horror icons. Freddy. Jason. Mike Myers. Leatherface. Jigsaw. Candyman. How many of them have deep histories worthy of exploration? One has to wonder which films are Megan's favorites if only to infer a possible direction. She did once deem The Human Centipede to be a major win for horror culture, squeamish though it might have made her. Lord of mercy if that abhorrent ass-eater is her primary source of inspiration.

Check out the full interview over at Complex, and best of luck to Megan in all of her horror pursuits.