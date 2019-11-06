There are obvious ways to screw up your attempt at twerking. If you have no booty, that's an automatic L. If your knees aren't strong enough, you've also got to do some extra training. Apparently, even Nicki Minaj isn't exempt from the twerk trollery, getting dragged across social media when she tried to pop her assets next to Megan Thee Stallion in the "Hot Girl Summer" music video. The reigning queen of the twerk throne, Hot Girl Meg, recently touched down in Las Vegas to perform at the inaugural Day N Vegas festival and, being one of the most popular artists on the rap radar right now, famed interviewer Nardwuar just had to catch up with the young lady to speak about everything going on in her life.



John Parra/Getty Images

Since his schedule was filled with Lil Uzi Vert run-ins and more video interviews (which will premiere shortly on his YouTube channel), Megan Thee Stallion didn't get the usual number of surprise gifts that Nard's guests are accustomed to. She did not seem too familiar with the man's line of questioning, noting that she was impressed that he knew about her school teachers and principals. When it came time for a question about twerking, she came through with a bit of information about how to succeed at the dance move.

"I mean, I guess the cheeks wouldn't be moving so that wouldn't be twerking," she says, offering her own definition of the phenomenon. Then, Nardwuar brings up a blow-up doll that was designed in her likeness before closing out the interview with his signature "Doot Doola Doot Doot..."

Watch the full clip below and stay tuned for more of his Vegas escapades.